UK Buzzard oilfield output recovers -sources

LONDON Nov 21 Output at the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, has recovered to close to normal levels after resuming supplies last week, two trading sources said on Monday.

"Everything seems to be getting back to normal now," one of the sources said.

The 200,000-barrel per day field is the biggest contributor to the North Sea's Forties crude stream.

Buzzard's operator, Canada's Nexen, has not responded to a request made last Tuesday for comment on the field's supplies. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)