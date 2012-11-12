版本:
Nexen says Buzzard oil field back on line

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 12 Nexen Inc said its Buzzard oil field in the North Sea suffered a power outage on Sunday, halting production, but came back on stream Monday.

"We're back on line right now and oil exports (are) expected later today," Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said.

