Europe, Africa crudes jump this week on tight supply

* North Sea Forties said to trade at one-year high
* Nigerian crudes jump for October loading
* Europe faces shortage of light, sweet crude-JBC
* Healthy refining margins support demand
LONDON, Aug 26 Crude oil prices in the North Sea
and West African markets have jumped this week as reduced
supplies from both regions compounds the loss of Libyan crude,
and levels may hold strong for a while yet.
North Sea Forties crude traded at a one-year high of dated
Brent plus $1.20 a barrel on Thursday, dealers said. Nigeria's
biggest crude stream, Qua Iboe, is valued at dated plus $4.00 or
more, up at least a dollar from Tuesday.
"The whole physical market is in a bit of a frenzy in the
Atlantic basin," said a London-based crude trader. "It will turn
around eventually, but for now it looks like it will stay
strong."
The increase follows signs of tighter supplies in both
regions -- further delays in exports of Forties, the crude that
usually sets the dated Brent benchmark used around the world,
and reduced Nigerian shipments.
"Generally, everything is looking tight," said a second
trader who works for a European oil company.
Oil traders say the tighter market is supporting the
structure of Brent futures. Forties is one of the four crudes
that sets dated Brent, used to price up to 70 percent of the
world's crude, including Nigeria's.
The spread between the October and November Brent futures
contracts has widened this week and was trading at plus 55 cents
on Friday, showing traders place a premium on prompt supplies.
DEMAND DRIVEN
Oil traders said the increase in values was also being
driven by strong demand for crude for immediate delivery.
"It's demand driven, and margins are decent," said the
trader with the European oil company.
In an indication of the potential profit margin from
refining Brent crude, companies in Rotterdam can expect to make
almost $5 a barrel, more than a dollar more than the past year's
average.
The loss of Libyan crude due to the civil war has removed
1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) --- equal to almost three
standard-sized Forties cargoes a day -- from the market,
affecting Europe in particular.
A restart is not expected to be imminent. Libya's rebel
government hopes to resume oil exports within two to three
months, the official in charge of financial and oil matters told
Reuters on Thursday.
Much of Libya's crude is light and sweet -- low in sulphur
-- easy to refine and similar in quality to most North Sea and
Nigerian oil.
Analysts at JBC Energy on Friday said European refiners "are
facing a shortage" of light, sweet crude.
North Sea output was expected to increase in September after
months of delays to shipments, following the end of maintenance
at Nexen's Buzzard field and the BP Plc-operated
Forties pipeline.
But there were signs this week of Forties supplies remaining
unreliable. Three cargoes have been delayed in September and one
cancelled, trading sources said.
On Thursday, Norway's Statoil bought a cargo of Forties from
BP at dated plus $1.20 a barrel, oil traders said. That was the
highest premium since August 2010, Reuters data showed.
The Forties deal was not done in the Platts window, where
most physical North Sea trading to set the dated benchmark takes
place, traders who monitor the window said.
In the West African market, loading programmes showed that
exports of Nigerian crude, including Qua Iboe, would fall for a
second month in October, to about 1.85 million bpd.
Lending further support to the market, Royal Dutch Shell
said on Tuesday it might miss shipments of Nigeria's Bonny Light
crude after attacks on pipelines.
"There were more reasons for the market to go up than down,"
said a West African crude trader. "There will be people out
there who still need to buy, so it may continue."
