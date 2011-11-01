UPDATE 1-Two November Forties cargoes delayed-trade

(Updates with details, Nexen comment)
LONDON Nov 1 Two cargoes of North Sea Forties
crude for November loading have been delayed by a day, trade
sources said on Tuesday.
The delay came after Nexen , the operator of the
Buzzard oilfield which feeds into the Forties crude stream, said
last week the field was ramping up output above 200,000 barrels
per day (bpd) following months of production problems.
The delayed cargoes were F1110 and F1114. They will now load
on Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 20-22 respectively, according to the
sources.
No reasons were cited for the delay. But traders said that
issues with the compressor at the Buzzard oilfield, the largest
development in the North Sea, affected production over the
weekend, which fell towards 100,000 bpd.
"Some production swings are possible in the fourth
quarter as we line out the fourth platform," a Nexen
spokesperson said.
By Tuesday, production had increased towards more typical
levels of around 200,000 bpd, a source said.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by
Keiron Henderson)