UPDATE 2-UK Forties oil supply to tighten on field problems

* Five December Forties cargoes delayed, one dropped

* Buzzard field said to be restarting output

* Brent pressured by Liyban export restart (Updates from para 1 with five delayed cargoes, one cancelled cargo)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 17 A cargo of North Sea Forties crude loading in December has been cancelled and five delayed after production problems, trade sources said, although the restart of a key oilfield was set to boost supplies from the home of the dated Brent benchmark.

The disruption follows a drop in output at Nexen's 200,000-barrel-per-day Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest field and the biggest contributor to the Forties crude stream.

Two oil trading sources said output from the Buzzard field was expected to increase on Thursday after it was shut on Wednesday. They did not have details of the current output rate.

"It's better today," said a source at a company with equity in Forties output.

Nexen, based in Calgary, Alberta, has not commented on Buzzard since saying in an email received late on Monday that output had recovered on Monday after a "production trip" the previous day.

The company said on Oct. 27 that output at the field, where it has been commissioning a fourth platform, would vary.

The Forties crude stream usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production problems at Buzzard, supporting prices.

The cancelled December cargo belongs to Vitol and was scheduled to load on Dec. 22-24, a trade source said, while five other shipments have had their loading dates moved back. Each cargo is of 600,000 barrels.

Shortfalls in North Sea output have supported Brent futures this year, although prices have come down as the return of Libyan crude exports has made the market less tight.

In a sign of easing pressure on prompt supplies, the premium of January Brent to February Brent has narrowed to just 15 cents, from more than 40 cents on Wednesday. LCOc1-LCOc2

"I think Libya is the dominant force," said a London-based crude trader. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)