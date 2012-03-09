版本:
More N.Sea Forties cargoes for March loading delayed

LONDON, March 9 Two cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading in March have been delayed, trade sources said, the latest one because of an output glitch at the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea this week.

Cargo F0315 will now load on Feb. 23-25, a four-day delay from an initial schedule of March 19-21.

Cargo F0310 has also been delayed by 1 day from an initial loading target of March 13-15.

"Buzzard production was down two days ago, it was 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) yesterday", a trade source said.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the North Sea's Forties crude blend.

Operator Nexen said in February that quarterly production averaged about 185,000 barrels a day.

