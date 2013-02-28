China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Feb 28 Production at the North Sea Clair field has returned to normal output following an unplanned shutdown earlier this week, a spokesman for BP said on Thursday.
However, one market source said exports have been delayed by three to five days after problems at the field over the weekend.
The field produces its own small stream of crude and between one and three cargoes approximately are loaded at Sullom Voe in Scotland each month.
"The shutdown was caused by a control instrument tripping," the spokesman said.
BP operates the field in a joint venture (JV) with Conoco , Chevron and Shell.
The giant Clair field is currently undergoing a second phase of development to extract the estimated 7 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.