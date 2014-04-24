Exxon re-opens UK oil pipeline has after closure due to theft

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
LONDON, April 24 ExxonMobil said on Thursday that its Midline UK pipeline had resumed operations after its closure following the discovery of fuel theft and a tapping device.
Exxon, known as Esso in the UK, said on Monday that it had closed one of Britain's main underground fuel pipelines after the discovery of a tapping device and a stash of diesel that police believe was siphoned off by thieves.
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.