Exxon re-opens UK oil pipeline has after closure due to theft

LONDON, April 24 ExxonMobil said on Thursday that its Midline UK pipeline had resumed operations after its closure following the discovery of fuel theft and a tapping device.

Exxon, known as Esso in the UK, said on Monday that it had closed one of Britain's main underground fuel pipelines after the discovery of a tapping device and a stash of diesel that police believe was siphoned off by thieves.

