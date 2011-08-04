UK to approve 900-MW plant to counter capacity declines

LONDON Aug 4 Britain will on Thursday approve development of a 600 million pound ($985 million) gas-fired power plant in Essex as ageing coal and nuclear stations face closure.

Energy minister Charles Hendry said he will give building consent for the 900-MW plant in a bid to replace lost UK generating capacity over the next decade.

"With a quarter of our electricity generating capacity shutting down over the next 10 years as older plants close, new power stations like Coryton will play a crucial part in the country's energy mix as we make a move towards a low carbon economy," he said in a statement.

The approved plant, next to the deepwater London Gateway Port in Coryton, Essex, brings the total new capacity approved by the UK government since May 2010 to 5,456 MW.

That's enough to power seven million homes, according to figures released by the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change.

The combined-cycle gas plant is expected to create 600 construction jobs over three years.

US-based power utility InterGen, which runs a 800-MW gas plant in Shell Haven Creek, proposed the London Gateway power project. ($1 = 0.609 British Pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)