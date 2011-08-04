UPDATE 1-InterGen moves ahead with new UK gas plants

* UK govt approves 900 MW Coryton gas-fired plant

* Gas plants quick to build, flexible - InterGen

* Spalding station to start 2014, Coryton in 2015 (Recasts, adds InterGen comments, background)

By Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Aug 4 UK power generator InterGen said it would open two new gas-fired power plants totalling 1,800 megawatts (MW) in Britain after the government approved planning and set out its vision for reforming the power market.

Energy Minister Charles Hendry on Thursday approved InterGen's 600 million pound Gateway Energy Centre in Coryton, Essex, 10 months after it gave the green light to the company's 900 MW Spalding gas plant.

"Gas-fired plants have a short construction period (approximately 36 months for this type of plant) and can generate electricity flexibly, which will support intermittent and baseload power providers such as nuclear plants and those that rely on wind," said Tim Menzie, InterGen's chief operating officer.

The company's general manager, Mark Somerset, told Reuters in May InterGen was holding back a decision to invest in the two projects until it was satisfied with the government's energy market reforms.

Energy Secretary Chris Huhne said when announcing energy reforms last month that gas-fired power plants had a key role to play in Britain's future energy mix.

His reform proposals included a mechanism to reward power producers for holding spare capacity to ensure unforeseen gaps in supply can be covered, a role which is attributed to gas plants due to their flexibility.

InterGen's Spalding gas plant is scheduled to start operating in 2014, while the Thames Gateway plant is expected to follow in 2015, the company said.

"With a quarter of our (Britain's) electricity generating capacity shutting down over the next 10 years as older plants close, new power stations like Coryton will play a crucial part in the country's energy mix as we make a move towards a low carbon economy," Hendry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Thames Gateway combined-cycle gas plant is expected to create 600 construction jobs over three years.

The power plant will be built in a way that leaves space for it to be retrofitted with carbon capture technology, a government requirement for all new gas and coal plants. (editing by Jane Baird)