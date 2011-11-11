Barclays makes RMBS return

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Barclays marked its return to the public UK RMBS market with its first post-crisis trade last week. In doing so Gracechurch Mortgage Financing 2011-1 became the latest UK RMBS to take advantage of US dollar interest, denominating more than 75% of its GBP2.3bn equivalent deal in US dollars while the sterling component was smaller than 10% and euro bonds contributed less than 15%.

The minimal supply of euro and sterling bonds in five recent UK RMBS examples is testament to this dollar preference. Lloyds, Nationwide Building Society, RBS, Santander UK and now Barclays have sold USD13.2bn of dollar bonds between them, versus GBP1.525bn in sterling and just EUR820m in euros.

And it is not just US buyers that are taking up the dollar bonds, as non-US accounts are also investing in dollar securities because that is where they see the best liquidity.

With such deep pockets of demand, UK issuers can obtain funding in size, and while there has been an element of widening in the securitisation market, it has been far more manageable than in other credit sectors such as covered bonds or senior financials.

With Gracechurch's USD2.4bn 2.85-year Class 2A1, Barclays matched the spreads on recent deals from Santander UK through Holmes 2011-3 in September, Nationwide Building Society's Silverstone 2011-1 and Lloyds' Permanent 2011-2 (both in October) at 155bp for the US dollar bonds approaching a three-year average life and 165bp for its £220m sterling bonds that neared five years.

Gracechurch was more akin to Holmes 2011-3 in structure than the other two through the inclusion of euro-denominated bonds and a short-dated 2a7 money market tranche - and it is in these bonds that market widening is evident.

Holmes priced its 0.8-year 2a7 tranche at 13bp, while Gracechurch's USD500m 0.87-year class came 7bp wider at 20bp - an indication that funds that bought this recent short-dated dollar supply may be getting fuller on UK paper.

Furthermore, Gracechurch's euro tranche came 10bp wider than Holmes at 150bp, but markets have turned weaker since then (Dutch RMBS Storm 2011-IV from two weeks ago, for example, had to price at the wide end of talk at 155bp).

By pricing at 150bp, this euro class comes 5bp inside the US dollar tranche when other UK issuers that have sold euro bonds in the past few months pushed for a 10bp differential. This is because US accounts buying euro tranches were benefiting from favourable returns by swapping them back into dollars.

However, a source in the deal said that Barclays tended to look at pricing levels against other alternatives, such as senior unsecured paper and because it has multi-currency funding needs, did not look at deals purely on a swap basis.

An example of this is the borrower selling a 1.1bn credit card deal in mid-September when even Santander UK kept its euro issuance very limited at 200m. Then a few weeks later, Nationwide Building Society avoided euro bonds altogether in its Silverstone trade, citing the punitive swap cost.

The official in the deal also said that European investors had supported previous Barclays programmes and that the bank wanted to keep them involved, and so priced it 5bp inside dollars. However, given that the deal was priced in a difficult week, pushing it 10bp inside the dollar tranche might not have been easy anyway.

About a quarter of the deal was placed in Europe, split 20.8% in the UK and 2.3% in the Netherlands, while the rest of Europe took 1.4%. An "other" category accounted for 6.6% while the US took the biggest share of the bonds with 68.9%.

By investor type, banks bought 63.3% of the notes, followed by asset managers with 31.7%, insurance companies with 2.6%, and "other" accounts the residual 2.4%. There were a total of 27 accounts in the book, placing orders for GBP2.6bn equivalent. (Reporting by Anil Mayre)