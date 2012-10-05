Turkish army returns fire after mortar attack from Syria

ISTANBUL The Turkish military returned fire after a mortar shell fired from Syria landed in countryside in southern Turkey, the state-run Anatolian news agency reported the governor of Hatay province as saying on Friday.

Turkish artillery bombarded Syrian military targets on Wednesday and Thursday in response to shelling by Syrian forces that killed five Turkish civilians further east along the border.

