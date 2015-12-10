Big Tobacco takes UK government to court over plain packaging

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 10 Big Tobacco took the British
government to court on Thursday, arguing that the UK's "plain
packaging" law which will take effect next May, unlawfully takes
away its intellectual property.
Companies including Philip Morris International,
British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International
and Imperial Tobacco Group are challenging the
legislation because it will prohibit all forms of branding on
tobacco packaging, including colours and logos.
The rule, known as "plain packaging," would also require
graphic warnings illustrating the health problems smoking can
cause. It aims to reduce smoking's death toll by making the
packs less attractive.
"Smoking is catastrophic for your health and kills over
100,000 people every year in the UK," said a spokesman for the
Department of Health. "Standardised packaging is an important
public health measure aimed at discouraging children from
smoking and helping smokers to quit."
The case will be heard in a six-day hearing at London's
Royal Courts of Justice.
Tobacco companies argue that the law represents the seizure
of their property without any compensation.
"Since there is no compensation at all .... They must be
considered unlawful for that reason alone," said David Anderson
of law firm Freshfields, representing Japan Tobacco
International in court.
In Australia, the only country to have so far implemented
plain packaging, the companies say there has been an increase in
black market tobacco.
Aside from Britain, plain packaging has been approved in
Ireland, Hungary and France, while over a dozen other countries
-- including Belgium, Canada and Pakistan -- have either
proposed or are talking about proposing, similar measures.
"In total we count 20 countries with some level of interest
or focus on pursuing some type of plain packaging regulation,"
said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog in a recent note. She
said those countries represent 30 percent of global cigarette
retail sales, excluding China and the United States.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)