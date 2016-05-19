版本:
High Court rejects tobacco firms' appeal against UK's "plain packaging" plans

LONDON May 19 Britain can go ahead with implementing its plan to require "plain packaging" on cigarettes this month, after the English High Court on Thursday rejected a legal challenge brought by Big Tobacco companies.

Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco , Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands, the top international tobacco companies, had argued the law unlawfully took away their intellectual property. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Michael Holden)

