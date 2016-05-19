High Court rejects tobacco firms' appeal against UK's "plain packaging" plans

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
LONDON May 19 Britain can go ahead with implementing its plan to require "plain packaging" on cigarettes this month, after the English High Court on Thursday rejected a legal challenge brought by Big Tobacco companies.
Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco , Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands, the top international tobacco companies, had argued the law unlawfully took away their intellectual property. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Michael Holden)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter