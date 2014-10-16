UPDATE 1-Ferrovial consortium to buy three UK airports for $1.7 bln

(Adds background, details)

MADRID/LONDON Oct 16 Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has teamed up with Macquarie Infrastructure Fund to buy three regional British airports for 1.048 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), leaving the owners of London's Heathrow Airport with just one asset.

Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure Fund 4 will become joint owners of Aberdeen and Glasgow airports in Scotland and Southampton airport in southern England, following a deal announced on Thursday which extends Ferrovial's involvement in the regional airports.

The three airports were sold by Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH), the owner of Britain's busiest airport.

Ferrovial has a 25 percent stake in HAH and is its largest shareholder alongside Qatar Holding, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, GIC, Alinda Capital Partners, China Investment Corp and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

HAH put the three airports on the block in August as part of its plan to focus on gaining government approval to build a third runway at Heathrow, an issue which has been at the centre of a long-running political tussle.

"This sale enables us to focus on improving Heathrow for passengers and winning support for Heathrow expansion," HAH's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.

Ferrovial's involvement in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports dates back to 2006 when it bought BAA, which operated seven airports across Britain. The three airports and Heathrow remained part of what then became HAH after a probe by competition authorities led to the sale of the other four airports originally part of BAA.

At 1.048 billion pounds, the enterprise value (debt plus equity) of the three regional airports was broadly in line with that cited in media reports earlier this month.

The deal is expected to close no later than January 2015, and HAH said that at closing the sale consideration would be raised to compensate Heathrow for the time delay between the deal announcement and its completion.

After it closes, HAH's sole asset will be the west London hub that ranks as the world's third-busiest airport.

The sale of the three airports is subject to clearance from EU competition authorities.

(1 US dollar = 0.6246 British pound) (Reporting by Sarah White and Sarah Young; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Mark Potter)