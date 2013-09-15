Credit Suisse banker to lead Lloyds and RBS stake sales

| Sept 15
Sept 15 James Leigh-Pemberton, chief executive
of Credit Suisse's British arm, will be appointed the
new head of UK Financial Investments (UKFI) on Monday, according
to a Credit Suisse internal memo seen by Reuters.
The appointment comes just as UKFI - set up to manage and
eventually sell Britain's stakes in Lloyds Banking Group
and Royal Bank of Scotland - prepares to sell
part of Britain's 39 percent stake in Lloyds.
Leigh-Pemberton, whose father was governor of the Bank of
England for a decade from 1983, was a member of the team of
bankers that advised Britain's Treasury on the recapitalisation
of Lloyds and RBS when the Government pumped 66 billion pounds
($104.72 billion) into both lenders, keeping them afloat during
the 2008 financial crisis.
Business Secretary Vince Cable told a newspaper last month
that RBS, in which Britain owns an 81 percent stake, was
unlikely to be reprivatised before 2018. The Government will
conclude a review this autumn into whether RBS should be split
up.
Leigh-Pemberton is set to step down from his role at Credit
Suisse and join UKFI at the end of October, succeeding Jim
O'Neil who left UKFI in April.
UKFI and Leigh-Pemberton could not be reached for comment
late on Sunday.