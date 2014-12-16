UK grocery market returns to marginal growth - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON Dec 16 Britain's grocery market returned
to marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7
after a historic first decline in last month's figures, industry
data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's
so-called "big four" grocers posted sales declines in the
period, while discounters Aldi and Lidl
reached a record combined market share of 8.6 percent.
Sales at market leader Tesco fell 2.7 percent over the
period. Sales at Asda, Sainsbury's and
Morrisons fell 1.0 percent, 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent
respectively.
Kantar said grocery inflation saw its fifteenth successive
fall and now stands at -0.7 percent.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)