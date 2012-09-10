CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-RBC starts Ashmore, Henderson with outperform

(Fixes rating on Jupiter Fund in second bullet point)

Sept 10 * Ashmore Group Plc : RBC starts with outperform; price target 400p * Jupiter Fund Management Plc : RBC starts with sector perform; price target 245p * Henderson Group Plc : RBC starts with outperform; price target 125p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580