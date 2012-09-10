CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-RBC starts Ashmore, Henderson with outperform

BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
(Fixes rating on Jupiter Fund in second bullet point)
Sept 10 * Ashmore Group Plc : RBC starts with outperform; price target 400p * Jupiter Fund Management Plc : RBC starts with sector perform; price target 245p * Henderson Group Plc : RBC starts with outperform; price target 125p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S