KIEV Dec 24 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday named Serhiy Arbuzov - who has until now run the central bank - first deputy prime minister in the new government, Yanukovich's office said.

Arbuzov, 36, will take over the No.2 government position from Valery Khoroshkovsky who quit the interim cabinet this month in protest against the re-appointment of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.