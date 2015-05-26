CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ukraine to lower funding costs with USAID-backed bond

(Corrects US Fitch rating to AAA)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Ukraine has hired three banks to raise US$1bn of five-year bonds backed by the United States Agency for International Development, which will help the issuer lower its funding costs significantly.

Ukraine last used the US-guaranteed format in May 2014 for a US$1bn five-year issue via JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. The deal was priced to yield 1.844% and was rated in line with US debt.

Ukrainian debt with a comparable maturity but without the crucial guarantee from the US is trading with far higher yields.

The sovereign's stand-alone US$1.5bn September 2020s were bid at a 27.65% yield on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tradeweb.

Ukraine is pressing ahead with huge debt reforms as part of an International Monetary Fund-backed programme, which the new bond will help finance.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance reiterated on Tuesday that it wished to complete the country's US$15.3bn debt restructuring operation by the first review of the IMF-supported programme scheduled for June.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley will run the trade which will be done as soon as possible.

While Ukraine is rated Ca by Moody's and CC by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, the explicit USAID guarantee on the new deal means that it will be rated in line with the US sovereign at Aaa/AA+/AAA. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)