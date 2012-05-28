PROFILE-Ukraine Central Bank Governor Serhiy Arbuzov

Position: Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine

Incumbent: Serhiy Arbuzov

Date of Birth: March 24, 1976

Term: Appointed in December 2010. Tenure determined by the president.

Key facts:

- Arbuzov comes from Donetsk, the home region and power base of President Viktor Yanukovich.

- Arbuzov's mother Valentina Arbuzova, an experienced banker, is the chief executive of a private bank owned by Yanukovich's son, Oleksandr Yanukovich.

- Under Arbuzov, the central bank has continued the policy of maintaining hryvnia exchange rate stability, burning some of its reserves to support the currency when it came under pressure.

- Arbuzov rarely speaks to the media but regularly posts videos discussing latest economic indicators and central bank policies on the bank's website

- As Yanukovich sought to boost the slowing economy by a $3 billion spending package this year ahead of parliamentary elections, Arbuzov's central bank also softened its monetary policy, cutting the key rate for the first time since mid-2010.