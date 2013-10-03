Ukraine moves closer to second shale gas deal

* Region approves shale exploration in west of country
* Ukraine seeks shale gas production
* Ukraine aims to cut gas imports from Russia
KIEV, Oct 3 A second regional council in Ukraine
on Thursday approved a government draft for a $10 billion shale
gas production-sharing agreement with U.S. energy major Chevron
, clearing the way for it to be signed.
Deputies in Lviv region voted by 66-to-3 in favour of the
draft, which calls for shale exploration in the Olesska field in
the west of the country.
A council in the neighbouring Ivano-Frankivsk region, whose
approval was also necessary, backed the deal last month.
"Now we will submit the documents to the Cabinet of
Ministers and then there will be the signature," Energy and Fuel
Minister Eduard Stavytsky said by telephone from Lviv.
The Olesska deal with Chevron will be the second shale
agreement in Ukraine, following one signed earlier this year
with Royal Dutch Shell for exploration in Yuzivska in
the east.
Shale exploration forms part of plans by Ukraine to
diversify its energy sources and ease its dependence on costly
natural gas imports from Russia.
Speaking to the council, Stavytsky said on Thursday that
Chevron would spend several years and $350 million to assess
reserves at Olesska which covers 5,260 square kilometres.
Total investments including extraction after exploratory
drilling could reach $10 billion, he said.
Deputies in both regions had expressed concern over the
ecological consequences of the "fracking" process, in which
water and chemicals are used to break up rock, sandstone and
shale deposits to release gas.
Stavytsky says the two shale gas projects could provide
Ukraine with an additional 11 to 16 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas in five years' time.
Gas production in Ukraine totals about 20 bcm, while the
country of 46 million people consumes around 50 bcm every year.
Ukraine imports gas from Russia at about $400 per 1,000 cubic
metres.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to diversify energy
imports and cut supply from Russia having failed to reach a
compromise with Moscow on pricing.