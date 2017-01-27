Kernel ends Ukraine bond drought, but don't expect issuance rush

* Kernel $500 mln deal ends Ukraine issuance drought
* Most other companies could struggle to draw investors
* Ukraine hit by secessionist war, sluggish economy
* Kernel has low debt, no exposure to war-torn east
By Karin Strohecker and Natalia Zinets
LONDON/KIEV, Jan 27 Sunflower oil producer
Kernel ended Ukraine's corporate bond issuance drought this week
with a $500 million deal. But other firms are unlikely to
receive such a warm welcome from investors due to high debts, a
secessionist war and a frail economy.
Kernel's debut deal, the first from a Ukrainian firm since
2013, drew investor bids for almost three times that amount as
investors raced to snap up high-yielding emerging bonds.
But this is unlikely to herald a Ukrainian issuance rush as
the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil
stands out in the country's corporate landscape; it has lower
debts than most firms and the bulk of its profits come from
exports, so its business is built on hard currency.
It is also a leading light of the traditionally successful
agribusiness industry in Ukraine - dubbed the "the breadbasket
of Europe" and home to highly fertile black soil. Most
agribusiness land is in the west of the country, so has been
less affected by the conflict in eastern regions than other
sectors, particularly mining and heavy industry.
The economy of the ex-Soviet state is just starting to
recover following sharp contractions in 2014 and 2015, triggered
by violent protests, Russia's annexation of its Crimea region,
the war in the east, as well as years of mismanagement.
The government restructured its debt in 2015 with the help
of an International Monetary Fund bailout. A wave of corporate
restructurings followed: from steel giant Metinvest and
Ukrainian Railway to First Ukrainian International Bank.
"The hurdle is still relatively high for the quality of the
Ukrainian corporates if they want to access the international
debt market. Kernel made the cut, but there may not be so many
private companies which can do so," said Oleksiy Soroka,
portfolio manager for emerging market debt at Allianz Global
Investors in London.
CRIMEA EXPOSURE
Warsaw-listed Kernel Holding has one of the lowest
debt burdens of Ukrainian companies. Net debt to earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at
0.8 times at the end of its full financial year 2016.
That is low even among the few Ukrainian firms that have
continued servicing their debt. Poultry producer MHP, for
example, reported a ratio of 2.93 times for net debt to EBITDA
for the 12 months to June last year.
Kernel also has no exposure to eastern regions and the
Crimean peninsula, unlike many Ukrainian industrial firms. Even
in its own sector, it is well positioned; agricultural group
Ukrlandfarming said in April last year that the damage due to
loss of assets in Crimea and the eastern Donbass region amounted
to as much as $300 million.
Kernel told investors in its bond statement that nearly 90
percent of its EBITDA in the past five years came from exports,
securing an assured income stream in hard currency.
Its bond is rated B+ by ratings agency Fitch, two notches
above its B- rating on Ukraine's sovereign debt.
"The market is ready for other borrowers also, but in
Ukraine there are simply not companies which could enter the
market - except one or two," said Sergiy Fursa from the fixed
income sales team of Dragon Capital, one of Ukraine's largest
investment banks.
BUMPER HARVEST
Ukraine is one of the three top global grain exporters. The
2016 grain harvest was expected to be high and exports were seen
hitting a record.
Central Bank Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said he expected
more issuance from the agricultural sector.
"There is potential for an increase in external borrowing. I
can't say there will many such companies," Sologub told
journalists. "Agriculture looks the most promising as a whole."
Igor Mazepa, chief executive at Concorde Capital, said there
were "some good signs that Ukrainian companies may go out to
international markets", though usually corporate issuance would
follow a sovereign sale, which may happen later in the year.
MHP is one of those that can hope to tap international
markets, investment company Concorde Capital reckons.
Another candidate, according to Concorde, is London-listed
iron ore miner Ferrexpo, which is considering a $750
million Eurobond. Ferrexpo, which reported earlier in January
that rising sales in 2016 had taken production volumes to record
levels, has a Eurobond due for repayment in 2019
which currently yields around 7.7 percent.
And the economy turning a corner after contracting by nearly
10 percent in 2015 should help rekindle investors' appetite.
"Demand for high-yield financial instruments denominated in
U.S. dollars appears as soon as a country shows signs of
economic recovery after deep recession," said Oleksandr
Valchyshen, head of research at ICU investment bank in Kiev.
The central bank said on Thursday it expected the economy
expanded by 1.8 percent in 2016 and upped its growth forecast
for 2017 to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent.
But this will take a while to filter through to companies'
balance sheets. While most are yet to release full-year results
for 2016, data for the first nine months showed many continue to
struggle and post losses.
(Writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Pravin Char)