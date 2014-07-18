版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 09:12 BJT

"Russian-backed rebels" behind Ukraine jet crash: Australian PM

SYDNEY, July 18 Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday it appeared that "Russian-backed rebels" were behind the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jetliner over eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)
