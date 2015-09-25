Ukraine bans Aeroflot, other Russian airlines from flying to Ukraine - PM

KIEV, Sept 25 Ukraine is banning Russian
airlines, including Aeroflot, from flying to Ukraine,
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.
"In accordance with a decision by the Security Council, the
government of Ukraine is adopting a decision to ban flights by
Russian companies, primarily Aeroflot and Transaero,
to Ukraine," a statement on the government's website quoted him
as saying.
"Russian planes with the Russian tricolour have no business
in Ukrainian airports," Yatseniuk said.
