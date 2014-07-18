版本:
Number of Dutch on downed Malaysian plane was 173 - Malaysian minister

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 The number of Dutch passengers on the Malaysian airliner shot down over eastern Ukraine totalled 173, a statement from Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai showed on Friday.

That was higher than indicated earlier.

There were 44 Malaysians on board, 27 Australians, 12 Indonesians and nine Britons, the figures showed. The nationalities of 20 passengers had yet to be verified.

