Dutch PM returning to Netherlands after Malaysian plane downed in Ukraine

AMSTERDAM, July 17 The Dutch prime minister is
on his way back to the Netherlands from a summit in Brussels
after a Malaysia Airlines plane that took off from Amsterdam was
downed in Ukraine, he said in a statement on Thursday.
"I am deeply shocked by the dramatic reports on the crash of
of Malaysia Airlines MH17," he said, noting that he had been in
touch with Ukraine's president. Tour operators have told local
media they had booked dozens of Dutch citizens onto the flight.
"Much is still unclear about the facts, circumstances and
the passengers," he said of the flight, which is listed on
flight-tracking websites as sharing planes on some routes with
Dutch national airline KLM.
