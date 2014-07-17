Emirates says Kiev-bound flight returns to Dubai

DUBAI, July 17 Dubai's Emirates Airline said its
Kiev-bound Flight EK171 returned to Dubai on Thursday due to
safety concerns after a Malaysian airliner was brought down over
Ukraine, and all flights to Kiev had been suspended, effective
immediately.
The airline said the flight ban to Kiev would remain in
effective until further notice. "The safety of our customers and
crew is paramount, and we will continue to monitor the situation
carefully," it said in a statement.
In response to queries, the airline said flights to and from
the United States and other European destinations followed a
different route and did not pass over the area where the
Malaysian flight was downed.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; writing by Andrea Shalal, editing
by William Hardy)