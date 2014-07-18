U.N. aviation body: not our job to issue warnings about dangers

OTTAWA, July 18 The U.N. civil aviation body on
Friday said it was not responsible for issuing warnings about
potential dangers such as military conflicts, saying that duty
fell to individual nations.
"The International Civil Aviation Authority does not declare
airspace safe or unsafe or undertake any other direct
operational responsibilities with respect to civilian air
services," said ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin.
Malaysia's transport minister said earlier that ICAO had
shut down a route over eastern Ukraine after a Malaysian
airliner was shot down on Thursday, killing almost 300
people. ICAO said it did not have the power to open or shut
routes.
