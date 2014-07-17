Ukraine says Malaysian airliner shot down, 295 dead -agency

KIEV, July 17 A Malaysian airliner was shot down
over eastern Ukraine by militants on Thursday, killing all 295
people aboard, a Ukrainian interior ministry official was quoted
as saying by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
The aircraft, which other sources said was a Boeing 777
flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, came down near the city
of Donetsk, stronghold of pro-Russian rebels, Anton Gerashchenko
said, adding that it was hit by a ground-to-air missile.
There was no further confirmation of the report, although
Ukrainian officials said local residents had found wreckage.
Malaysia Airlines said on its Twitter feed it had lost
contact with its flight MH-17 from Amsterdam. "The last known
position was over Ukrainian airspace," it said.
Gerashchenko was quoted as saying: "A civilian airliner
travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur has just been shot
down by a Buk anti-aircraft system ... 280 passengers and 15
crew have been killed."
Interfax-Ukraine quoted another Ukrainian official as saying
the plane disappeared from radar when it was flying at 10,000
metres (33,000 feet), a typical cruising altitude for airliners.
It came down at Torez, near Shakhtersk, some 40 km (25
miles) from the Russia border. The area has been the scene of
fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.
Ukraine has accused Russia of taking an active role in the
four-month-old conflict in recent days and accused it earlier on
Thursday of shooting down a Ukrainian fighter jet - an
accusation that Moscow denied.
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth and Alastair Macdonald; Editing
by Peter Millership)