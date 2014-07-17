WRAPUP 1-Ukraine says rebels shoot down Malaysian airliner, 295 dead

| GRABOVO, Ukraine, July 17
GRABOVO, Ukraine, July 17 A Malaysian airliner
was shot down over eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian militants on
Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard, a Ukrainian interior
ministry official said.
Raising the stakes in the East-West showdown between Kiev
and Moscow, the official blamed "terrorists" using a
ground-to-air missile and Ukraine's prime minister called the
downing of the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur a
"catastrophe".
A Reuters correspondent saw burning wreckage and bodies on
the ground at the village of Grabovo, about 40 km (25 miles)
from the Russian border in an area where pro-Russian rebels have
been active and have claimed to have shot down other aircraft.
The Boeing 777 came down near the city of Donetsk,
stronghold of pro-Russian rebels, interior ministry official
Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook, adding it was "shot down
with a Buk anti-aircraft system by terrorists" - the term the
Kiev government uses for militants seeking to unite eastern
Ukraine with Russia. The dead were 280 passengers and 15 crew.
Malaysia Airlines said on its Twitter feed it had lost
contact with its flight MH-17 from Amsterdam. "The last known
position was over Ukrainian air space," it said.
A rebel leader said Ukrainian forces shot the airliner down.
Ukrainian official said their military was not involved.
Interfax-Ukraine quoted another Ukrainian official as saying
the plane disappeared from radar when it was flying at 10,000
metres (33,000 feet), a typical cruising altitude for airliners.
Ukraine has accused Russia of taking an active role in the
four-month-old conflict in recent days and accused it earlier on
Thursday of shooting down a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet -
an accusation that Moscow denied.
The military commander of the rebels, a Russian named Igor
Strelkov, had written on his social media page shortly before
the report of the airliner being downed that his forces had
brought down an Antonov An-26 in the same area. It is a
turboprop transport plane of a type used by Ukraine's forces.
