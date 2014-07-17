Malaysia Airlines jet crash insurance may pose quandary

| NEW YORK, July 17
airliner brought down over Ukraine on Thursday is likely to pay
out relatively quickly, provided that the cause of the crash is
firmly determined, but observers say insurance for the loss of
295 lives and other liability will likely be complex and
lengthy.
Malaysia Airlines said air traffic controllers lost contact
with flight MH-17 at 1415 GMT as it flew over eastern Ukraine
toward the Russian border, bound for Asia with 280 passengers
and 15 crew aboard. Flight tracking data indicated it was
cruising at 33,000 feet when it disappeared, apparently struck
by a missile.
Investigators will try to determine whether plane actually
was hit by a missile or blew up of its own accord, and that
should be fairly easy, said Robert Cohn, an aviation attorney
and partner at Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C.
"Then the interesting issue is who do you go after as the
malefactors?" he said. "Are you going to sue a rebel?"
Ukraine accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to unite
eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the Malaysia
Airlines plane, a Boeing 777, with a heavy, Soviet-era
SA-11 ground-to-air missile as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur.
Leaders of the pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic rebels
denied any involvement, although around the same time their
military commander said his forces had downed a much smaller
Ukrainian transport plane.
In some ways, the investigation will mirror the search for
the Malaysia Airline flight that went missing in March, when
Malaysia had jurisdiction and other countries assisted.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which often
investigates air accidents overseas and must be invited to join,
said it was still determining its possible involvement in
probing the Ukraine loss.
"We are communicating with other government agencies and
evaluating what our role will be," the agency said in a
statement.
U.S. and European air regulators warned in April that
airlines should avoid flying over the Crimean Peninsula and
parts of Ukraine.
However, some airlines were routinely flying over the
northern part of Ukraine, said Mark Duell, vice president of
operations at FlightAware.com, a flight-tracking website.
Lufthansa AG, Air India and Malaysia Airlines
are among the airlines that have flown there,
according to FlightAware's data.
"It doesn't seem anyone's been avoiding Ukraine," Duell
said. "I don't see airlines going over Crimea, but I don't see
anyone avoiding the rest of Ukraine."
Cohn said he expected regulators to issue broader warnings
about Ukraine airspace, and that airlines would more cautious in
the area, even if regulators did not expand such warnings.
On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said U.S.
airlines "have voluntarily agreed not to operate in the airspace
near the Russian-Ukraine border."
"The FAA is monitoring the situation to determine whether
further guidance is necessary," the agency said.
Several airlines, including Turkish Airlines,
have since announced they would avoid Ukrainian airspace.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, editing by G Crosse)