Malaysian PM demands swift justice if flight was shot down

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak demanded swift justice for those responsible if a
Malaysian airliner that came down in Ukraine was found to have
been shot down.
Najib, reading out a statement at a news conference on
Friday, said Malaysia had not been able to verify what caused
the plane to crash while on a flight from Amsterdam to the
Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, but it had not made a distress
call.
But he had agreed in talks with U.S. President Barack Obama
that investigators must get full access to the site of the
crash.
"The Ukrainian authorities believe that the plane was shot
down," Najib said in the statement. "At this stage, however,
Malaysia is unable to verify the cause of this tragedy. But we
must, and we will, find out precisely what happened to this
flight. No stone will be left unturned."
"If it transpires that the plane was indeed shot down, we
insist that the perpetrators must swiftly be brought to
justice."
He said also that Malaysia was sending a special flight to
Kiev with a disaster assistance and rescue team.
