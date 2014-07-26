Malaysia PM says to discuss access to MH-17 crash site with Dutch PM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Saturday he would meet Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte next week to discuss how to secure full access for
investigators to the site in Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner
was downed.
A statement issued by his office said Najib would fly to the
Netherlands to discuss the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH-17 and the deployment of 30 investigators it said were needed
to conduct a full investigation.
Najib said pro-Russian rebels in control of the site had
fulfilled two conditions in a deal reached with Malaysia -
returning the bodies of the victims and the aircraft's two
"black boxes", but a full investigation was yet to take place.
"My priority now is to ensure the third part of the deal is
honoured, and that international investigators are given full
and secure access to the site. This will require the cooperation
of those in control of the crash site and the Ukrainian armed
forces," he said in the statement.
