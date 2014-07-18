OSCE says it did not receive proper access to Ukraine crash site

VIENNA, July 18 Monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe were not able to secure an access corridor on Friday to the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine, the OSCE's chairman said.

"They did not have the kind of access that they expected. They did not have the freedom of movement that they need to do their job. The crash site is not sealed off," Thomas Greminger told Reuters by telephone.

Greminger, who is Switzerland's ambassador to the European rights and security watchdog, said a team of 17 monitors had stayed for about 75 minutes and was now returning to Donetsk. He said the team would try again on Saturday for more access. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)