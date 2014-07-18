版本:
Australia's Qantas shifted Ukraine flight path several months ago

SYDNEY, July 18 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Friday it had shifted the flight path for its London to Dubai route over Ukraine some 400 nautical miles to the south several months ago.

A Qantas spokesman declined to comment on the reasons for the shift, which came amid heightened tensions between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels.

A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people on board. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)
