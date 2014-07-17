Relatives of passengers on downed Malaysian plane berate officials

| KUALA LUMPUR, July 18
KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Dazed and disbelieving,
relatives of passengers aboard the Malaysian airliner downed in
Ukraine gathered at the Kuala Lumpur airport early on Friday,
demanding information about what happened and getting little
response.
The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 295 people
on board was to have landed in Kuala Lumpur at 6:10 a.m. (2210
GMT Thursday) on a flight from Amsterdam. It went down near the
Ukraine-Russia border and all aboard were killed.
"I saw the news on TV," said Akma Mohammad Noor, a woman
whose sister, Rahimah, was travelling on the flight. "She was
supposed to travel with her son but he did not want to go."
Like many Malaysian Muslims, Rahimah was coming to her home
country for the Eid al-Fitr festival, Islam's biggest annual
celebration, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on
July 28.
"We were supposed to celebrate Raya (the festival)
together," Noor said, weeping. Her sister, who has lived in
Geneva for three decades, was coming home for the first time in
five years, she said.
Ukraine accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to unite
eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the plane. The
rebels denied responsibility.
The loss of flight MH-17 is the second disaster for Malaysia
Airlines this year, following the mysterious loss of flight
MH-370. It disappeared in March with 239 passengers and crew on
board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Other relatives in Kuala Lumpur on Friday were incensed with
the airline for not giving information about who was on the
flight.
One man was berating officials.
"Is MAS stupid?" he shouted, referring to the Malaysia
Airlines System, the official name of the airline. "We just want
to know the name list from MAS."
He said his sister, brother-in-law and a two-year-old baby
were believed to be on board.
"Facebook is more efficient than MAS' media network," said
another man waiting with a female relative for news.
"It's so funny. It's really a laughing stock. We need to
know the list. The list. That is all."
Malaysia Airlines said earlier air traffic controllers lost
contact with the flight at 1415 GMT as it flew over eastern
Ukraine towards the Russian border. Flight tracking data
indicated it was at its cruising altitude of 33,000 feet when it
disappeared.
(Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editring by Robert Birsel)