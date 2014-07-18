S.Korea airlines say flights over Ukraine rerouted since March

BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
SEOUL, July 18 South Korea's two major airlines said on Friday they had stopped flying over Ukraine air space since March 3 because of security concerns.
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc both said they had changed flight paths to avoid flying over Ukraine since the same date.
A Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) plane was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people on board, in what the United States said was probably a ground-launched missile strike. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage: