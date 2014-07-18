Taiwan's Eva Air to avoid Ukraine airspace in response to crash

BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
TAIPEI, July 18 Leading Taiwanese carrier Eva Airways Corp will change flight paths to avoid flying over Ukraine airspace in response to the crash of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner in the area, the company said Friday.
"Our planes will avoid entering Ukraine airspace effective immediately," a representative of the company said. "This will remain in effect indefinitely."
The representative said this will affect the paths of 20 round-trip flights.
Fellow Taiwanese carrier China Airlines Ltd said that their flights do not routinely enter Ukraine airspace and that flight paths have not changed. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage: