WRAPUP 3-Malaysian airliner downed in Ukraine war zone, 295 dead

By Anton Zverev
HRABOVE, Ukraine, July 17 A Malaysian airliner
was brought down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all
295 people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict
between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels in which Russia and the West
back opposing sides.
Ukraine accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to unite
eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the Malaysia
Airlines Boeing 777 with a heavy, Soviet-era SA-11 ground-to-air
missile as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
Leaders of the rebel Donetsk People's Republic denied any
involvement, although around the same time their military
commander said his forces had downed a much smaller Ukrainian
transport plane. It would be their third such kill this week.
The scale of the disaster affecting scores of foreigners
could prove a turning point for international pressure to
resolve a crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives in Ukraine
since pro-Western protests toppled the Moscow-backed president
in Kiev in February and Russia annexed Crimea a month later.
Reuters journalists saw burning and charred wreckage bearing
the red and blue Malaysia insignia and dozens of bodies strewn
in fields near the village of Hrabove, 40 km (25 miles) from the
Russian border near the rebel-held regional capital of Donetsk.
Despite the shooting down of several Ukrainian military
aircraft in the area in recent months, including two this week,
and renewed accusations from Kiev that Russian forces were
taking a direct part, international air lanes had remained open.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he was trying to establish
whether Americans were aboard. A Ukrainian official said there
were 23. France said at least four of its citizens were aboard.
As word came in of what Ukraine's Western-backed president
called a "terrorist attack", Obama was on the phone with Russian
President Vladimir Putin, discussing a new round of economic
sanctions that Washington and its EU partners imposed on Moscow
on Wednesday to try to force Putin to do more to curb the revolt
against the Western-backed government in Kiev.
They noted the early reports during their telephone call,
the White House said, adding that Obama warned of further
sanctions if Moscow did not change course in Ukraine.
WRECKAGE, BODIES
Malaysia Airlines said air traffic controllers lost contact
with flight MH-17 at 1415 GMT as it flew over eastern Ukraine
towards the Russian border, bound for Asia with 280 passengers
and 15 crew aboard. Flight tracking data indicated it was at its
cruising altitude of 33,000 feet when it disappeared.
That would be beyond the range of smaller rockets used by
the rebels to bring down helicopters and other low-flying
Ukrainian military aircraft - but not of the SA-11 system which
a Ukrainian official accused Russia of supplying to the rebels.
"I was working in the field on my tractor when I heard the
sound of a plane and then a bang," one local man at told Reuters
at Hrabove, known in Russian as Grabovo. "Then I saw the plane
hit the ground and break in two. There was thick black smoke."
An emergency worker said at least 100 bodies had been found
so far and that debris was spread over 15 km (9 miles). People
were scouring the area for the black box flight recorders and
separatists were later quoted as saying they had found one.
"MH-17 is not an incident or catastrophe, it is a terrorist
attack," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko tweeted. He has
stepped up his military campaign against the rebels since a
ceasefire late last month failed to produce any negotiations.
Russia, which Western powers accuse of trying to destabilise
Ukraine to maintain influence over its old Soviet empire, has
accused Kiev's leaders of mounting a fascist coup. It says it is
holding troops in readiness to protect Russian-speakers in the
east - the same rationale it used for taking over Crimea.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry official Anton Gerashchenko said
on Facebook: "Just now, over Torez, terrorists using a Buk
anti-aircraft system kindly given to them by Putin have shot
down a civilian airliner flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur."
The Buk - which means beech tree in Russia - is a 1970s
vintage, truck-mounted, radar-guided missile system, codenamed
SA-11 Gadfly by Cold War NATO adversaries. It fires a 5.7-metre
(19-foot), 55-kg (110-lb) missile for up to 28 km (18 miles).
"There is no limit to the cynicism of Putin and his
terrorists!" Gerashchenko wrote on the social media site.
"Europe, USA, Canada, the civilised world, open your eyes! Help
us in any way you can! This is a war of good against evil!"
He also published a photograph he said showed a Buk launcher
in the centre of the town of Torez on Thursday. It was not
possible to verify the image.
REBEL ACCUSATION
A rebel leader said Ukrainian forces shot the airliner down
and that rebel forces did not have weaponry capable of hitting a
plane flying 10 km (six miles) up. Ukrainian officials said
their military was not involved in the incident.
The military commander of the rebels, a Russian named Igor
Strelkov, had written on his social media page at 1337 GMT, half
an hour before the last reported contact with MH-17, that his
forces had brought down an Antonov An-26 in the same area. It is
a turboprop transport plane of a type used by Ukraine's forces.
There was no comment on that from the Ukrainian military.
Several Ukrainian planes and helicopters have been shot down
in four months of fighting in the area. Ukraine had said an
An-26 was shot down on Monday and one of its Sukhoi Su-25
fighters was downed on Wednesday by an air-to-air missile -
Kiev's strongest accusation yet of direct Russian involvement,
since the rebels do not appear to have access to aircraft.
Moscow has denied its forces are involved in any way.
The loss of MH-17 is the second disaster for Malaysia
Airlines this year, following the mysterious loss of flight
MH-370. It disappeared in March with 239 passengers and crew on
board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
In 2001, Ukraine admitted its military was probably
responsible for shooting down a Russian airliner that crashed
into the Black Sea, killing all 78 people on board. A senior
Ukrainian official said it had most likely been downed by an
accidental hit from an S-200 rocket fired during exercises.
In 1983, a Soviet jet fighter shot down a South Korean
airliner after it veered off course into Russian air space and
failed to respond to attempts to make contact. All 269
passengers and crew were killed.
In 1988, the U.S. warship Vincennes shot down an Iranian
airliner over the Gulf, killing all 290 passengers and crew, in
what the United States said was an accident after crew mistook
the plane for a fighter. Tehran called it a deliberate attack.
