WRAPUP 4-Malaysian airliner downed in Ukraine war zone, 295 dead

By Anton Zverev
HRABOVE, Ukraine, July 17 A Malaysian airliner
was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295
people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict
between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels that has set Russia and the
West at daggers drawn.
As the United States said the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777
from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was "blown out of the sky",
probably by a ground-launched missile, Ukraine and Russia traded
accusations of blame, cranking up global pressure for a way out
of a bloody local conflict that risks fueling a new Cold War.
Ukraine accused pro-Moscow militants, aided by Russian
military intelligence officers, of firing a long-range,
Soviet-era SA-11 ground-to-air missile. Leaders of the rebel
Donetsk People's Republic denied any involvement and said a
Ukrainian air force jet had brought down the intercontinental
flight.
But separatists have said that they took control of such a
missile system last month and had used it to shoot down a
Ukrainian military transport plane that was destroyed on Monday.
The scale of the disaster, which left scores of unsuspecting
foreigners, adults and children, strewn lifeless across the
muddy Ukrainian steppe, could prove a turning point for
international pressure to resolve the crisis. It has killed
hundreds in since protests toppled the Moscow-backed president
in Kiev in February and Russia annexed the Crimea a month later.
The United Nations Security Council plans an emergency
meeting on Ukraine on Friday, diplomats said. U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged a full international
investigation.
Reuters journalists saw burning and charred wreckage bearing
the red and blue Malaysia insignia and dozens of bodies strewn
in fields near the village of Hrabove, 40 km (25 miles) from the
Russian border near the rebel-held regional capital of Donetsk.
More than half of the dead, 154 people, were Dutch. Another
27 were Australian and 23 Malaysian.
The Ukrainian government, condemning an act of "terrorism",
released recordings it said were of Russian intelligence
officers discussing the shooting down of a civilian airliner by
rebels who may have mistaken it for a Ukrainian military plane.
Russian President Vladimir Putin pinned the blamed on Kiev
for renewing its offensive against the rebels two weeks ago
after a ceasefire failed to hold. The Kremlin leader called it a
"tragedy" but did not say who brought the Boeing down.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said the jet was "blown out of
the sky" and a U.S. official said that, while its origin was
unclear, a surface-to-air missile was probably responsible.
After the downing of several Ukrainian military aircraft in
the area in recent months, including two this week, Kiev had
accused Russian forces of playing a direct role. International
air lanes had remained open, though only above 32,000 feet. The
Malaysia plane was flying 1,000 feet higher, officials said.
U.S. President Barack Obama said it was unclear whether
Americans were aboard. A Ukrainian official said there were 23.
As word came in of what Ukraine's Western-backed president
called a "terrorist attack", Obama was on the phone with Putin,
discussing a new round of economic sanctions that Washington and
its EU partners imposed to try to force Putin to do more to curb
the revolt against the Western-backed government in Kiev.
They noted the early reports during their telephone call,
the White House said, adding that Obama warned of further
sanctions if Moscow did not change course in Ukraine.
WRECKAGE, BODIES
Malaysia Airlines said air traffic controllers lost contact
with flight MH-17 in the afternoon as it flew over eastern
Ukraine towards the Russian border, bound for Asia with 280
passengers and 15 crew aboard. Flight tracking data indicated it
was at its cruising altitude of 33,000 feet when it disappeared.
That would be beyond the range of smaller rockets used by
the rebels to bring down helicopters and other low-flying
Ukrainian military aircraft - but not of the SA-11 system which
a Ukrainian official accused Russia of supplying to the rebels.
Separatists have been quoted in Russian media saying they
had acquired one. One group was quoted as saying that it used an
SA-11 on Monday to bring down an Antonov An-26 turboprop plane -
a loss that the Ukrainian forces had confirmed this week along
with the downing of a Sukhoi Su-25 fighter on Wednesday.
"I was working in the field on my tractor when I heard the
sound of a plane and then a bang," one local man at told Reuters
at Hrabove, known in Russian as Grabovo. "Then I saw the plane
hit the ground and break in two. There was thick black smoke."
An emergency worker said at least 100 bodies had been found
so far and that debris was spread over 15 km (9 miles). People
were scouring the area for the black box flight recorders and
separatists were later quoted as saying they had found one.
Kiev complained that separatists who are the main force in
the area prevented Ukrainian officials from reaching the site.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak demanded swift justice
for those responsible and said the crash site must not be
interfered with before international experts had access.
"MH-17 is not an incident or catastrophe, it is a terrorist
attack," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko tweeted. He has
stepped up his military campaign against the rebels since a
ceasefire late last month failed to produce any negotiations.
One rebel leader, the self-styled prime minister in Donetsk,
said they could agree a truce of two or three days to help with
investigation of the incident.
Russia, which Western powers accuse of trying to destabilise
Ukraine to maintain influence over its old Soviet empire, has
accused Kiev's leaders of mounting a fascist coup. It says it is
holding troops in readiness to protect Russian-speakers in the
east - the same rationale it used for taking over Crimea.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry official Anton Gerashchenko said
on Facebook: "Just now, over Torez, terrorists using a Buk
anti-aircraft system kindly given to them by Putin have shot
down a civilian airliner flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur."
The Buk - which means beech tree in Russia - is a 1970s
vintage, truck-mounted, radar-guided missile system, codenamed
SA-11 Gadfly by Cold War NATO adversaries. It fires a 5.7-metre
(19-foot), 55-kg (110-lb) missile for up to 28 km (18 miles).
"There is no limit to the cynicism of Putin and his
terrorists!" Gerashchenko wrote on the social media site.
"Europe, USA, Canada, the civilised world, open your eyes! Help
us in any way you can! This is a war of good against evil!"
He also published a photograph he said showed a Buk launcher
in the centre of the town of Torez on Thursday. It was not
possible to verify the image. On June 29, Russia's Itar-Tass
news agency quoted a separatist spokesman in Donetsk as saying
they had taken control of a Buk air-defence system.
REBEL ACCUSATION
The military commander of the rebels, a Russian named Igor
Strelkov, had written on his social media page at 1337 GMT, that
his forces had brought down an Antonov An-26 in the same area.
It is a turboprop transport plane of a type used by Ukraine's
forces. There was no comment on that from Ukrainian officials.
Flight MH-17 could have been in that area around that time,
just over three hours after it took off from Schipol airport.
Several Ukrainian planes and helicopters have been shot down
in four months of fighting in the region. Ukraine had said an
An-26 was shot down on Monday and one of its Sukhoi Su-25
fighters was downed on Wednesday by an air-to-air missile -
Kiev's strongest accusation yet of direct Russian involvement,
since the rebels do not appear to have access to aircraft.
Moscow has denied its forces are involved in any way.
The loss of MH-17 is the second disaster for Malaysia
Airlines this year, following the mysterious loss of flight
MH-370. It disappeared in March with 239 passengers and crew on
board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
In 2001, Ukraine admitted its military was probably
responsible for shooting down a Russian airliner that crashed
into the Black Sea, killing all 78 people on board. A senior
Ukrainian official said it had most likely been downed by an
accidental hit from an S-200 rocket fired during exercises.
In 1983, a Soviet jet fighter shot down a South Korean
airliner after it veered off course into Russian air space and
failed to respond to attempts to make contact. All 269
passengers and crew were killed.
In 1988, the U.S. warship Vincennes shot down an Iranian
airliner over the Gulf, killing all 290 passengers and crew, in
what the United States said was an accident after crew mistook
the plane for a fighter. Tehran called it a deliberate attack.
