Cover-up underway at MH17 crash site - Australian PM Abbott

SYDNEY, July 22 Evidence at the crash site of
Malaysia Airlines MH17 has been tampered with on an industrial
scale as part of an apparent cover-up attempt, Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday.
"After the crime, comes the cover-up. What we have seen is
evidence tampering on an industrial scale and obviously that has
to stop," Abbott told reporters in Canberra. "It's not an
accident. It's a crime."
Abbott added, however, that Russian President Vladimir Putin
had so far been "as good as his word" by approving a U.N.
Security Council resolution guaranteeing safe access to
international monitors trying to secure the scene.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down last week in
eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board.
Twenty eight Australians were killed.
The aircraft's black boxes, which could hold information
about the crash in rebel-held eastern Ukraine, were handed to
Malaysian officials on Tuesday morning.
