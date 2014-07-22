Malaysia says to hand over MH17 black boxes to international team

BRIEF-People Corp says for three month period, revenues increased 39.6 pct
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 Malaysia said on Tuesday it will keep hold of the black boxes voice and data recorders from downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 until an international team is formed and will then hand them over.
"The Malaysian team has taken custody of the black boxes, which appear to be in good condition. They will be held securely in Malaysian custody while the international investigation team is being formalised," Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement.
"At that time, we will pass the black boxes to the international investigation team for further analysis." (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
SHANGHAI, April 17 Global automakers face fresh threats to their profits in China from domestic automakers SAIC and Geely, which are launching new models and marketing strategies to challenge better-known foreign brands in the world's largest car market.
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines