Investigators find no evidence either MH17 black box tampered with

AMSTERDAM, July 24 Investigators looking into
the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 have found no
evidence that either of the aircraft's two black boxes were
tampered with, the Dutch Safety Board, which is coordinating the
investigation, said.
In a statement on Thursday, the Board said the data from the
Boeing 777's flight data recorder had been successfully
downloaded by investigators at Britain's Air Accident
Investigation Branch. The other voice recorder was successfully
read the day before.
World leaders had expressed concern that the black boxes,
which could contain data vital to ascertaining the cause of the
crash, may have been manipulated by Moscow-backed rebels who
control the territory in which the aircraft crashed last week.
