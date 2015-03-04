Seventeen miners killed in Donetsk mine explosion - RIA, citing emergency services

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, March 4 Seventeen miners died in an explosion at a coal mine in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukrainian, where a blast trapped dozens of people, the news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the region's emergency services.
"Up to this moment out of the 32 people who are under the rubble, the bodies of 16 people were found with no signs of life," RIA cited the emergency services spokesperson as saying.
Earlier in the day, a body of one miner had been recovered. The fate of 16 more remains unknown. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.