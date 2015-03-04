版本:
Thirty-three miners killed in explosion in eastern Ukraine coal mine - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 4 Thirty-three miners died in an explosion at a coal mine in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukrainian, local news agencies reported, citing the region's emergency services and administration.

"The total deaths amount to 33 people," Interfax news agency reported, citing the region administration's press service. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)

