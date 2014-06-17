版本:
Ukraine ministry suggests blast on gas pipeline could be an act of terrorism

KIEV, June 17 Ukraine's Energy Ministry suggested on Tuesday that an explosion on the main pipeline carrying Russian gas through Ukraine to the rest of Europe could have been a "terrorist attack".

"It is not the first attempted terrorist attack on the Ukrainian gas transport system," the ministry said in a statement, referring to two explosions on transit pipelines in the western part of the country in May.

It gave no more details but Ukraine's government faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
