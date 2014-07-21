Rescuers find 251 bodies at crash site - Ukrainian committee

KIEV, July 21 Rescuers found 251 bodies and 86 fragments of bodies by late on Sunday at the crash site of a Malaysian airliner and a second train with refrigerator wagons to take the remains away has arrived, a Ukrainian government committee said.

In a statement, the committee investigating the disaster said the first train where the remains of almost 200 victims have been placed before starting their journey home was stuck in the station in the town of Torez because "terrorists are blocking its exit". (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Maria Kiselyova)