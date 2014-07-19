Ukraine has no information on Malaysian plane's black boxes- security council

KIEV, July 19 A spokesman for Ukraine's Security
Council said on Saturday the black boxes belonging to the
Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine had not been
handed over to Kiev and he had no information about them.
Reiterating Kiev's position that a ceasefire would be agreed
if the rebels put down their weapons, handed over control of the
border and allowed international monitors to assess the
situation, Andriy Lysenko told a news conference: "We have no
information on the black boxes. Not one of them has been handed
over to the Ukrainian side."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Alison Williams)