BP says can act as bridge between Russia and West

LONDON, April 10 BP will use its presence
in Russia to help enhance relations between Moscow and the West,
Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Thursday as he restated his
company's commitment to the country.
Russia and the West are in a stand-off over Ukraine that is
reminiscent of the Cold War. In the last few days, tensions have
risen in the mainly Russian-speaking eastern part of Ukraine.
Britain's BP is the most exposed to Russia of the oil majors
through its stake of just under 20 percent in the Kremlin's
state oil champion Rosneft.
"We will seek to pursue our business activities mindful that
the mutual dependency between Russia as an energy supplier and
Europe as an energy consumer has been an important source of
security and engagement for both parties for many decades,"
Dudley said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
"That has got to continue and I think we play an important
role as a bridge."
The United States and European Union have imposed visa bans
and asset freezes against Russian and Ukrainian individuals in
response to Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
They have said they are willing, if necessary, to levy a
further round of sanctions aimed at key sectors of the Russian
economy such as energy, banking and mining.
Russia is responsible for over a quarter of BP's oil output
worldwide and more than a third of its oil and gas reserves.
BP's chief executive said last month the company
"absolutely" stands by its investments in the country.
Dudley, a U.S. citizen, had strained relations with Russian
officials during his time as an oil executive in Moscow.
He was forced to flee the country, saying he feared for his
security during a 2008 dispute between BP and a group of Russian
oligarchs over corporate governance at TNK-BP, where he was then
chief executive.
TNK-BP was ultimately sold to Rosneft for $55 billion last
year, giving BP a stake in Rosneft.
